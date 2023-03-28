NBA Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

0 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

When the dust settles on the 2022-23 NBA season and the next champion is crowned, the basketball world will shift shortly thereafter.

It happens every summer, like clockwork.

The trade market can create some of those major changes, but free agency does, too.

While this free-agent market isn't littered with household names, there are a few high-profile hoopers up for grabs. We'll spotlight three of them here, then predict where they'll sign.

