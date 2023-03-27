NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Had Contract Talks Last Week amid Trade Request

NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Had Contract Talks Last Week amid Trade RequestMarch 27, 2023
Lamar Jackson tweeted on Monday morning that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 2.
But according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides were still holding contract negotiations as of last week:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From NFL Now: While the Lamar Jackson trade request has been in, sources say he was actively negotiating with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> as recently as last week. <a href="https://t.co/W0OadSUsz9">pic.twitter.com/W0OadSUsz9</a>
