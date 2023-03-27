Tyrese Proctor to Return to Duke; PG is a Projected Lottery Pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Tyrese Proctor is returning to Duke for his sophomore season.

"This is the best decision for my career, both present and future," he said to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. "Coach [Jon] Scheyer and I share the same vision; we have unfinished business. We have the best staff in the country, and they will push me each and every day."

The report noted Proctor "will have a significant opportunity to build out his draft potential and climb into the lottery" for the 2024 NBA draft.

The 6'5" guard was the No. 27 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class. He helped Duke climb to the top of 247Sports' composite team rankings ahead of Scheyer's first season.

Proctor averaged 9.4 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The 18-year-old Australian almost certainly would've been selected if he had declared for the 2023 draft.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Proctor at 36th on his most recent big board. However, Wasserman also wrote he "should play another season at Duke and keep working on his shooting consistency and body for finishing."

While Duke was unable to advance past the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wasserman thought Proctor was already making progress toward solidifying a lottery case:

"In Duke's loss to Tennessee, Proctor helped himself by showing off his shiftiness, footwork and handles to separate and make plays against one of the nation's top defenses. He went to work with change-of-direction and hesitations to escape into dribble jumpers and paint finishes. His athletic limitations didn't hold him back, which scouts had wanted to see. [...]

"A full sophomore season's worth of what we just saw in February and March could ultimately lead to Proctor cracking next year's lottery."

The Blue Devils have yet to lose any underclassmen to the draft, but Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively II could all plausibly leave for the NBA.

Even if some of his top players bolt Durham, Scheyer is welcoming in another loaded group of recruits. He has signed letters of intent from five of the top 20 players in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2023.

Proctor's presence will providing a stabilizing force in a backcourt that's adding a pair of 5-star combo guards, Jared McCain and Caleb Foster.