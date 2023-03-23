Stock Up, Stock Down for Top 2023 NBA Draft Prospects in NCAA Tournament

9 of 9

Brandon Miller (Alabama, SF, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 4

Miller hasn't shot well through two NCAA tournament rounds, but he's still impacted games with passing and defense that highlight versatility and create a cushion for cold shooting. At this point, only poor interviews or disappointing findings during investigative background checks will knock Miller out of the top four of the draft.

With Alabama surging into the Sweet 16, he still has more opportunities to build a case at No. 2 overall by shot-making, playmaking and defending while reducing concern over his finishing.

Gradey Dick (Kansas, SF, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 7

Held in check by Anthony Black in Kansas' loss to Arkansas, Dick still has support as one of the draft's safest picks. There is plenty of NBA confidence in his shooting accuracy, shot-making versatility, off-ball scoring, IQ and competitiveness. The main question is whether he has a path to star-caliber upside. Regardless, Dick remains a near lock to wind up going anywhere in the Nos. 7-14 range.

Cason Wallace (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 8

Wallace followed a poor NCAA tournament debut with one of his best showings of the season against Kansas State. There are still concerns about his NBA creation ability, but they aren't setting off major alarms given the confidence scouts have in his shot-making, passing IQ and defense.

Anthony Black (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 9

While Black's weaknesses will keep him climbing too high on draft boards, his passing, defense and two-way activity will prevent him from falling. Finishing 1-of-6 against Kansas won't cause scouts to slide him down the board. He still made a positive impact without scoring, staying attached to Gradey Dick, closing out on shooters and forcing turnovers.

Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels entered their drafts with similar questions about scoring as Black, yet both went in the lottery due to the NBA's love for jumbo playmakers. Black can only improve his stock from here on out with bonus shooting and driving buckets. In all likelihood, he'll wind up going somewhere in the late lottery to a team that values his versatility and connective skills.

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 19

Hood-Schifino's draft range sounds wide following Indiana's loss to Miami, as scouts remain divided by his positional size, shot-making, flashy passes, love for the mid-range, fading three-point percentage, turnovers and inconsistent defense. Having shot poorly over the past month, he hasn't done enough to lock in lottery interest, but the smoothness to his ball-handling, pull-up game and playmaking remains highly enticing for a 6'6" combo guard.

Kyle Filipowski (Duke, C, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 24

ACC tournament games like the one Filipowski played against Pittsburgh, when he hit four threes, or against Virginia, when he took bigs off the dribble, are going to earn him workouts with lottery teams. However, they'll likely wind up passing on him due to games like the Oral Roberts and Tennessee ones in the NCAA tournament, where his shot wasn't falling and athletic issues led to contested looks.

Weighing the good versus the bad will leave scouts picturing a capable shooter, a threat to attack closeouts and a skilled, low-block scorer who's still years away from consistently making threes or executing off self-creation.

Noah Clowney (Alabama, PF, Freshman)

B/R Rank: No. 32

Clowney is the type of prospect who can help himself in workouts and get teams to ignore the percentages and buy the shooting stroke. For an 18-year-old with his physical tools and movement for defense and rebounding, the brief streaks of hot shot-making will outweigh the misses.

Stretch bigs who can play inside have the potential to entice, just like Jalen Smith did before going No. 10 in the 2020 NBA draft. All it takes is one team to bite, though Clowney's lack of offensive polish could turn off teams looking for more immediate results.

Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, SG, Sophomore)

B/R Rank: No. 33

A pair of 30-point games over North Carolina State's last three game won't negate Smith's inefficiency in back-to-back seasons. They did highlight his microwave scoring and ability to catch fire, though scouts already knew about his shot-making prowess. We just saw the Denver Nuggets come to the realization that a similar player, Bones Hyland, wasn't for them anymore, so Smith will need the right fit and team willing to value the pros and accept the cons tied to his shot selection and style.

Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, Senior)

B/R Rank: No. 34

Shot-making skill and shooting versatility remain the biggest draws to Sasser, who hit five threes in Houston's win over Auburn. The lack of playmaking for a 6'2" ball-handler continues to prevent scouts from picturing much upside, though. Lighting up bigger and more athletic backcourts on a Final Four run will be Sasser's best bet to convince scouts that he can thrive as an undersized NBA scorer.

Jaime Jaquez (UCLA, SF/PF, Junior)

B/R Rank: No. 37

Not much has changed with Jaquez over the past few weeks or even the past year. Scouts acknowledge his scoring versatility and admire his toughness, but they also have questions about the lack of shooting improvement and his potential to separate against NBA defenders.

Jaquez's best bet to raise his stock is by selling his intangibles on a UCLA Final Four run. The leadership, competitiveness and consistency he demonstrates could convince a first-round team to put extra stock into his professionalism.

Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)

B/R Rank: No. 41

Hawkins shot the Huskies past Saint Mary's in the second half last weekend, though the barrage of threes only underscored what scouts already knew about his shooting. Climbing draft boards into the top-20 range will call for more creation and off-the-dribble scoring over the next few weeks. One-dimensional shooters in the 6'5" and under range haven't fared exceptionally well in the NBA, but there is still a decent chance that a team deems his off-ball shot-making worth drafting in the first round.

Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State, SF/PF, Senior)

B/R Rank: No. 48

Scouts started to take Johnson seriously (again) midway through the year, though he hasn't flashed anything new lately to change his draft projection. He's most likely an option in the Nos. 31-45 range for his shooting, physical tools and passing flashes.

