Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Duke After NCAA Tournament Loss

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Jon Scheyer's first season as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils ended with a loss to Tennessee in the second round of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.

And now, the team will retool its roster.

No fewer than six players—including three potential first-round NBA draft picks—are expected to leave Duke. Several more players will at least consider making the professional jump, too.

However, the ACC powerhouse has the nation's second-best recruiting class on the way. The future, as usual, is bright.

