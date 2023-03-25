UConn Women Fall to OSU, Stun Twitter as Geno Auriemma's Final Four Streak Ends at 14

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

For the first time since 2007, the UConn women's basketball team will not be going to the Final Four after the Ohio State Buckeyes crushed the Huskies 73-61 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in Seattle.

OSU's relentless press amid a tremendous defensive effort helped lead to 25 UConn turnovers, including 18 in the first half alone. Ohio State went on a`16-0 first-half run en route to a 36-26 halftime edge.

First-year forward Cotie McMahon scored 18 first-half points en route to a team-high 23. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon made all 10 of her free throws along the way to 17 points. Five of the seven Buckeye players had two or more steals, led by Taylor Thierry's four.

UConn had openings late in the third quarter and midway through the fourth to get back into this game, but Ohio State responded each time.

McMahon hit the bench late in the third after committing her fourth personal foul with OSU up 50-41. However, Rikki Harris went on a personal 8-0 run early in the fourth to put OSU up 64-46 with 7:19 remaining.

UConn responded with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit in half, but McMahon returned to put home a back-breaking three-point play for a 67-55 lead with 4:01 remaining. OSU never led by fewer than nine points for the rest of the game.

Senior forwards Lou Lopez Sénéchal (25 points on 9-of-13 shooting) and Dorka Juhasz (13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks) paced UConn.

The No. 3 seed Buckeyes entered this game as a heavy underdog against the No. 2 Huskies, but OSU was in full control of this game from the second quarter onward. The Buckeyes played great defense, hit clutch shots and frankly were the much better team on this day.

It was a remarkable win for a well-deserving Ohio State team and a stunning loss for the historically great Huskies, who will be going home far earlier than usual.

This win marks the first time that Ohio State will be going to the Elite Eight since 1993, when the Buckeyes reached the national championship game before falling to Sheryl Swoopes' Texas Tech squad.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.