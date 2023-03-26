Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Saturday's Elite Eight Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Elsa/Getty Images

One-half of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament Final Four field is now set.

The upstart No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls continued their Cinderella run with a 79-76 victory over No. 3 seed Kansas State in the East Region, dominating on the glass and making the most of a lengthy dry spell from the Wildcats in the second half.

The second game of the night proved to be far more one-sided as No. 4 seed UConn continued its recent run of dominance with an 82-54 victory over Gonzaga, silencing the nation's highest-scoring offense.

Two more teams will punch their ticket to the Final Four on Sunday, but first, let's run through the biggest winners and losers of Saturday's action, looking beyond just the end result on the scoreboard.