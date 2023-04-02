Rey Mysterio Defeats Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

Rey Mysterio defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a historic match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

Both father and son arrived to the ring with epic entrances:

As for the match's ending, Dominik tried to sneak in a steel chain with the referee distracted, but Bad Bunny emerged from ringside to snatch the weapon away. Rey then used the opportunity to set up his son for the 619, a top rope splash and the win.

The younger Mysterio had earlier been helped by the arrival of Judgment Day stablemates Finn Bálor and Damian Priest at ringside, but Legado del Fantasma raced to Rey's aid to offset that advantage.

This was only the second father vs. son match in the illustrious history of The Show of Shows, joining the WrestleMania 17 clash between Vince and Shane McMahon.

Originally, Rey brought Dominik into WWE and helped train him on his way to his first match in 2020. The duo teamed together often and even held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for two months in 2021.

However, their relationship began to change last year when they entered into a rivalry with The Judgment Day.

Bálor, Priest and Rhea Ripley attempted to turn Dom against his father, and while they were initially unsuccessful, the younger Mysterio eventually turned his back on his dad.

At Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September, Dominik was in the corner of Rey and Edge for their tag team match against Bálor and Priest. After the babyfaces won, Dominik hit The Rated-R Superstar with a low blow and then shockingly clotheslined his dad.

The 25-year-old officially joined the faction and entered into an apparent on-screen relationship with Ripley. From that point forward, he aimed to make his father's life miserable.

Rhea and Dominik dropped in on his family on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine's Day. While Dom viciously beat down Rey on Thanksgiving, his dad got revenge on Christmas by calling the police.

Dominik was held in jail for a short time, which led to a character change, as he claimed he became a hardened criminal during his spell behind bars.

In the weeks and months that followed, he verbally and physically abused Rey at every opportunity, insisting that he was a terrible absentee father during his childhood.

Rey turned down his son's challenge for a WrestleMania match multiple times, but it all changed when Dominik yelled in the face of his mother and sister on the March 24 edition of SmackDown.

A furious Rey punched Dominik in the face and agreed to fight him at SoFi Stadium, which seemed to shock his son.

Rey finally got back at Dominik by beating him on The Grandest Stage of Them All, perhaps putting an end to their heated rivalry.

