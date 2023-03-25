WWE Rumors: Latest on Kofi Kingston's Injury, New Day WrestleMania Plans, Naomi

Don Arnold/WireImage

Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods have been responsible for some unforgettable moments during their time as The New Day but, according to reports, they will not add to their Hall of Fame resumes at this year's WrestleMania.

The latest on the all-time-great faction, and an update on any future plans for a reunion between WWE and former SmackDown Women's champion Naomi, make up this collection of pro wrestling rumors.

WWE Had Plans for a New Day Reunion

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that there was at least consideration for a New Day reunion of sorts at WrestleMania.

"I don't think if anything will come of this or if Kingston's injury changes this, but we had heard of an idea for E to be at WrestleMania and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon," he wrote.

Kingston suffered a foot injury early in March that required surgery and will put him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Big E had been out of action for well over a year after suffering a neck injury during a match between New Day and The Brawling Brutes in which he landed wrong on an overhead belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland.

We will never know what that reunion may have looked like. Big E has been off of television since his unfortunate injury, and WWE has been careful to not present him as an on-screen character, despite his work away from the ring as part of promotional efforts. One would assume the company would not drastically alter that tendency unless there was reason to believe he would be back on-air more frequently.

There is still time for the creative forces to find something for Woods to do. A charismatic performer who earned attention for his King of the Ring victory in 2021, he could have easily gone on a run and been involved in something of substance. Instead, he could be relegated to the inconsequential Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that has lost all semblance of meaning since the inaugural event back in 2014.

For Kingston, his absence at this year's show marks the first time since 2013 that he will not appear on the WrestleMania card in any form or fashion. It is just the second time in his illustrious career that he will not entertain at the annual extravaganza.

He, of course, had his career-defining moment at the event in 2019, when he capped off a magical run known as KofiMania by defeating Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship.

Hopefully, WWE does something to help reboot and revitalize New Day because as an act, they have been presented in a manner that grew stale a long time ago. Despite being immensely talented and uber-creative, there has been little in the way of original thought put into them on the part of the company's writing team in quite some time.

Kingston, Woods and Big E are all far too entertaining and valuable to waste the second half of their careers with mediocrity and repetition.

Naomi Sets Her Sights Beyond WWE

Former women's champion Naomi, herself no stranger to WrestleMania moments, appears poised to wave goodbye to WWE and take her talents elsewhere.

Steven Fernandes of PWInsider.com reported that Naomi (real name: Trinity Fatu) has filed a trademark for the name "Trinity Starr" to be used for merchandising and "entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests."

Naomi was last seen in WWE back in May of 2022 when she and the women's tag team champion partner Sasha Banks walked out of the company in protest of what they deemed to be an unsatisfactory creative decision.

Since then, she has stayed away from the squared circle but has popped up at New York Fashion Week, walking the runway with Banks, and appeared alongside her friend at Disney film premieres.

That she has taken the steps to develop a new name specifically for wrestling purposes suggests that she has eyes on an in-ring return at some point. Would she join Banks (now competing under the Mercedes Mone moniker) in STARDOM out of Japan or might she look to stay in the states and join All Elite Wrestling's women's division?

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts division is low-key one of the most talented in the industry and would benefit from Naomi's star, not to mention the depth she would bring to the roster.

The demand will be there, as will potential suitors, but it will be up to the competitor herself to determine when, and where, she makes her next appearance between the ropes.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.