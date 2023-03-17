WWE's Kofi Kingston to Undergo Surgery for Ankle Injury ahead of WrestleMania 39

Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW

New Day member and former WWE champion Kofi Kingston revealed Thursday that he is undergoing surgery on his ankle this week after getting injured two weeks ago on SmackDown.

As part of a lengthy tweet about the hospitality he has experienced in Birmingham, Alabama, Kingston wrote that he is in an air cast walking boot and set for surgery Friday.

Kingston concluded his tweet by writing, "Tomorrow, we march forward and into the hands of the best in the world at what he does! Let's get this ankle right!"

Kofi appeared to injure himself during a SmackDown segment involving Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight and Karrion Kross two weeks ago.

All of the aforementioned Superstars threw their hats in the proverbial ring for a title shot against intercontinental champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39, which led to a Fatal 5-Way match being booked for the following week.

During the segment, things devolved into a brawl, and Kingston did a dive over the top rope, which is seemingly when he got injured.

With Kofi unable to compete, New Day teammate Xavier Woods replaced him in the Fatal 5-Way, which was won by both McIntyre and Sheamus after simultaneous pins.

Now that Kingston is set for surgery, it will likely rule him out of having any physical involvement in WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2, and there is no obvious path to the card for Woods, either.

New Day has experienced some awful injury luck in recent years, as Big E suffered a serious neck injury one year ago and has been out of action ever since. Woods also missed a couple of months last year with a foot injury.

While Kofi wasn't involved in any major storylines upon getting injured, it is still unfortunate that a Superstar of his caliber won't be available for WrestleMania.

The 41-year-old Kingston is one of WWE's longest-tenured stars, having been on the main roster since 2007.

He has built an amazing track record since then, becoming a one-time WWE champion, four-time intercontinental champion, three-time United States champion and 14-time tag team champion.

Kingston is a surefire future WWE Hall of Famer, and fans are undoubtedly eagerly anticipating his return to action.

