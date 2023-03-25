Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Ultimate Guide to the Elite Eight

0 of 5

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament field is down to the Elite Eight.

On Thursday, No. 3 seed Kansas State outlasted No. 7 seed Michigan State in overtime, No. 4 UConn cruised to victory over No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Florida Atlantic pulled off an upset of No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 3 Gonzaga beat No. 2 UCLA on a game-winning three-pointer from Julian Strawther.

Friday night's action began with both remaining No. 1 seeds sent packing by a pair of No. 5 seeds. San Diego State used its slow tempo and lockdown defense to upset Alabama, and Miami hung 89 points on a Houston defense that was among the best in the nation all year.

The late games were a bit more lopsided, as No. 6 seed Creighton and No. 2 seed Texas both advanced with double-digit victories over No. 15 seed Princeton and No. 3 seed Xavier, respectively.

Now it's time for our Elite Eight preview before action resumes Saturday evening.

Ahead you'll find the schedule for Saturday's and Sunday's games and then a complete breakdown of each of the four games on tap with a spot in the Final Four on the line.