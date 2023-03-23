Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Jets, WR Both Want Contract amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Having already signed Allen Lazard to boost their receiving group as they try to work out a trade for Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets appear to be emerging as a serious landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Jeff Darlington said Beckham and the Jets both want a deal to happen:

"Just because you see this wide receiver room continuing to shift does not mean that they are done work. We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think that Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets."

The Jets may have taken a significant step toward being able to satisfy the Green Bay Packers' demands in a potential trade for Rodgers on Wednesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New York traded Elijah Moore and the No. 74 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Cleveland Browns for pick No. 42 in this year's draft.

When the deal is made official, the Jets will own picks No. 42 and 43 overall. It's unclear exactly what the Packers are seeking in return for Rodgers, but Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported last week they were asking for "a first-round pick and more" from New York.

Beckham has been linked to multiple teams already this offseason. Jordan Schultz of The Score cited the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys as the most active suitors for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys may have taken themselves out of the running after acquiring Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg noted the Buffalo Bills could also enter the mix for Beckham after sending senior personnel executive Matt Bazirgan to the veteran wideout's workout earlier this month and hiring Adam Henry as their new wide receivers coach.

Henry was LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for Beckham's final two seasons with the program. The 50-year-old also worked as a wide receivers coach for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns when Beckham played for both teams.

Rodgers could be a domino that pushes the Jets over the top. Connor Hughes of SNY.tv noted Beckham has a 'close relationship' with the four-time NFL MVP and they have discussed playing together in New York.

Beckham sat out the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. The 30-year-old finished 2021 with 537 yards and five touchdowns on 44 receptions between the Rams and Browns.