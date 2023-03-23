X

    Lakers' Austin Reaves Earns Hero Status Among Fans in Win over Suns Without LeBron

    Adam WellsMarch 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on March 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Austin Reaves has arrived after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-111 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

    After head coach Darvin Ham teased having "something up his sleeve" going into the game, Reaves was moved into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 4. The 24-year-old responded with 25 points and 11 assists to earn his first double-double of the season.

    Wednesday's performance came after Reaves scored a career-high 35 points against the Orlando Magic three days earlier.

    Ham's decision to put Reaves in the starting lineup moved Malik Beasley to the bench. Beasley, who started each of the previous 14 games, has been struggling with 11.6 points per contest on 37.7 percent shooting from the field since Feb. 15.

    Fans and analysts had a lot of praise for Reaves as he continues to ascend in his second season:

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Austin Reaves going from undrafted free agent rookie to "Don't Hate the Player, Hate the Game" in two seasons is nothing short of glorious. AK <a href="https://t.co/l3M1ytAew2">https://t.co/l3M1ytAew2</a>

    Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites

    All the people mad that Austin Reaves gets so many FTs need to actually watch Lakers games. Dude STAYS driving to the basket. Plus he's damn near a 50/40/90 guy. He's currently 49.3/38.3/85.5. <br><br>We'll take it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/BOHIZ3KvrM">https://t.co/BOHIZ3KvrM</a>

    Lakers' Austin Reaves Earns Hero Status Among Fans in Win over Suns Without LeBron
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Austin Reaves is the 1st undrafted player to average 30 points over a 2-game span for the Lakers in the Modern Draft Era (since 1966). <a href="https://t.co/OUj8Eum6x8">pic.twitter.com/OUj8Eum6x8</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most free throw attempts over the last 4 games:<br><br>53 — Austin Reaves<br>51 — Jayson Tatum<br>50 — Damian Lillard<br>47 — Jimmy Butler <br><br>Reaves is averaging 13.3 attempts per game in that stretch. <a href="https://t.co/xBdQFqsPKF">pic.twitter.com/xBdQFqsPKF</a>

    Shane Jackson @SJacksonBET

    Where were you the week Austin Reaves became a star <a href="https://t.co/6dbBFGiA5s">https://t.co/6dbBFGiA5s</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Austin Reaves carrying the Lakers without LeBron <a href="https://t.co/IvOB8i2KK8">pic.twitter.com/IvOB8i2KK8</a>

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Folks so worried about Austin Reaves FTA they missing out on the other aspects of his game. <br><br>He don't need to get to the line to be impactful. He already proved that.

    Levi Edwards @theleviedwards

    This has been Austin Reaves this week <a href="https://t.co/pEi1JeYzMU">pic.twitter.com/pEi1JeYzMU</a>

    Reaves and the rest of the Lakers' starting lineup put on a clinic against Phoenix's defense. Reaves, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell all scored at least 25 points. Reaves and Davis combined to go 19-of-23 from the free-throw line.

    The Suns took exception to the free-throw disparity, with the Lakers having a 46-20 advantage.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Lakers had 46 free throws tonight, the 4th most by any team this season. <br><br>The Suns had 20. <br><br>Who was reffing the game? Scott Foster. <a href="https://t.co/wPjvUe1vlc">pic.twitter.com/wPjvUe1vlc</a>

    While the foul calls certainly had an impact on the outcome, Reaves picking apart the Phoenix defense should be the bigger concern for Monty Williams' group.

    In 12 games since LeBron James went down with a foot injury, Reaves is averaging 18.3 points on 56.8 percent shooting (41.0 percent from three) and 5.8 assists. He has become an integral part of the rotation for Ham down the stretch this season.

    It couldn't have come at a better time for the Lakers, who moved into 10th place in the Western Conference standings with Wednesday's victory. They will look to extend their winning streak to three games on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.