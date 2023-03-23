UConn Men's Basketball Team Switch Hotels in Las Vegas Due to Poor Conditions

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The UConn men's basketball team was greeted with a rude welcome when they arrived at their Las Vegas hotel for Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup against Arkansas in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

CT Insider's David Borges reports that when the players arrived to their rooms, they were subjected to "dirt, vomit ... and worse." Borges noxed that this occurred at the Luxor Hotel.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.