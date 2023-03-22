Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has NFL Twitter Buzzing About Draft Landing Spots at OSU Pro Day

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Talent evaluators got an up-close look at one of the best wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft class as Jaxon Smith-Njigba worked out Wednesday at Ohio State's pro day.

The event drew a significant crowd. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported more than 125 coaches, scouts and general managers were on hand.

Injuries limited Smith-Njigba to only three games as a junior, but he remains a highly regarded prospect. He's the No. 12 overall player and the second-best wideout on the B/R Scouting Department's latest big board.

According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Smith-Njigba unofficially clocked in at 4.49 seconds for his 40-yard dash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the general range was between 4.48 and 4.52 seconds

That should be enough to alleviate any concerns about his straight-line speed.

Smith-Njigba also showcased his route-running and pass-catching ability with the help of fellow 2023 prospect C.J. Stroud.

Smith-Njigba met with a contingent of New York Giants officials on Tuesday. He told reporters he had a "great" meeting with the team and would relish the opportunity to play in New York.

Giants fans aren't the only ones hopeful of seeing him go to their favorite team:

The 6'1" wideout was projected to go 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him landing with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 20 in his latest mock draft.

Smith-Njigba might have solidified his status as a Day 1 talent at Ohio State's pro day.