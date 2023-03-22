Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has NFL Twitter Buzzing About Draft Landing Spots at OSU Pro Day

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has NFL Twitter Buzzing About Draft Landing Spots at OSU Pro DayMarch 22, 2023
Talent evaluators got an up-close look at one of the best wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft class as Jaxon Smith-Njigba worked out Wednesday at Ohio State's pro day.
The event drew a significant crowd. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported more than 125 coaches, scouts and general managers were on hand.
Injuries limited Smith-Njigba to only three games as a junior, but he remains a highly regarded prospect. He's the No. 12 overall player and the second-best wideout on the B/R Scouting Department's latest big board.
According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Smith-Njigba unofficially clocked in at 4.49 seconds for his 40-yard dash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the general range was between 4.48 and 4.52 seconds
That should be enough to alleviate any concerns about his straight-line speed.
Thor Nystrom @thorku
Jaxon Smith-Njigba running low 4.5s (4.50 according to some) doesnt lock him into WR1. Too early to say.<br><br>But it categorically locks him into being one of first two WR off board.<br><br>And it puts a lot of pressure on Quentin Johnston to put on a show one week from tomorrow at TCU PD. <a href="https://t.co/Bih2UVnbYU">pic.twitter.com/Bih2UVnbYU</a>
Smith-Njigba also showcased his route-running and pass-catching ability with the help of fellow 2023 prospect C.J. Stroud.
Smith-Njigba met with a contingent of New York Giants officials on Tuesday. He told reporters he had a "great" meeting with the team and would relish the opportunity to play in New York.
Giants fans aren't the only ones hopeful of seeing him go to their favorite team:
Arrick Upton @ArrickUptonGB
I see Gutey 👀 <br>Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Packers confirmed 👍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/6pWqBdLU2Q">https://t.co/6pWqBdLU2Q</a>
Mark in Philly @MarkHenryJr_
I officially want the Eagles to draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba if the top DLinemen aren't available. <br><br>They don't have a need at CB anymore and they can take care of their Safety/LB/RB needs at 30/62/94. <br><br>JSN would be an instant difference maker as a WR3 and would fit in perfectly.
The 6'1" wideout was projected to go 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him landing with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 20 in his latest mock draft.
Smith-Njigba might have solidified his status as a Day 1 talent at Ohio State's pro day.