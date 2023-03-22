X

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has NFL Twitter Buzzing About Draft Landing Spots at OSU Pro Day

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 22, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Jaxon Smith‐Njigba of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Talent evaluators got an up-close look at one of the best wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft class as Jaxon Smith-Njigba worked out Wednesday at Ohio State's pro day.

    The event drew a significant crowd. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported more than 125 coaches, scouts and general managers were on hand.

    Injuries limited Smith-Njigba to only three games as a junior, but he remains a highly regarded prospect. He's the No. 12 overall player and the second-best wideout on the B/R Scouting Department's latest big board.

    According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Smith-Njigba unofficially clocked in at 4.49 seconds for his 40-yard dash. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the general range was between 4.48 and 4.52 seconds

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    Andddddd he's 𝙜𝙤𝙣𝙚🏃‍♂️<a href="https://twitter.com/jaxon_smith1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaxon_smith1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/xdHcM0u2jm">pic.twitter.com/xdHcM0u2jm</a>

    That should be enough to alleviate any concerns about his straight-line speed.

    Thor Nystrom @thorku

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba running low 4.5s (4.50 according to some) doesnt lock him into WR1. Too early to say.<br><br>But it categorically locks him into being one of first two WR off board.<br><br>And it puts a lot of pressure on Quentin Johnston to put on a show one week from tomorrow at TCU PD. <a href="https://t.co/Bih2UVnbYU">pic.twitter.com/Bih2UVnbYU</a>

    Josh Edwards @EdwardsCBS

    A 4.50 40-yard dash is plenty fast enough for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has NFL Twitter Buzzing About Draft Landing Spots at OSU Pro Day
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Seems like Jaxon Smith-Njigba ran a 40-yard dash in the low 4.5 range. That's a good time for him. <br><br>Play speed is bigger than track speed for him, and that's still far from a terrible time. He's WR1; don't overthink it.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Two other teams' times on Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba : 4.53 and 4.50. That's about where everyone expected him to be. <a href="https://t.co/ojAmczaOJW">https://t.co/ojAmczaOJW</a>

    Smith-Njigba also showcased his route-running and pass-catching ability with the help of fellow 2023 prospect C.J. Stroud.

    Stephen Means @Stephen_Means

    C.J. Stroud throwing to Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State's Pro Day <a href="https://t.co/P1kAjGl8ym">pic.twitter.com/P1kAjGl8ym</a>

    Bill Landis @BillLandis25

    C.J. Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba <a href="https://t.co/1W5L7MLdss">pic.twitter.com/1W5L7MLdss</a>

    Andy Backstrom @andybackstrom

    PA deep ball…<br><br>Stroud ➡️ Smith-Njigba <a href="https://t.co/ihvKf2uAMR">pic.twitter.com/ihvKf2uAMR</a>

    Smith-Njigba met with a contingent of New York Giants officials on Tuesday. He told reporters he had a "great" meeting with the team and would relish the opportunity to play in New York.

    Matt Goldman @MattGoldman28

    Jaxon Smith-Ngiba told me his thoughts on the dinner with the NY Giants last night and how special it could be to be a part of the Big Blue. <a href="https://t.co/ATr9vDwLkV">pic.twitter.com/ATr9vDwLkV</a>

    Giants fans aren't the only ones hopeful of seeing him go to their favorite team:

    Ethan Saitowitz @the_ebomb22

    JSN is the #1 target on the Giants board for the draft and there is mutual interest as proved by his pro day fit. The question is, will Smith-Njigba fall to the Giants?

    Arrick Upton @ArrickUptonGB

    I see Gutey 👀 <br>Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Packers confirmed 👍 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/6pWqBdLU2Q">https://t.co/6pWqBdLU2Q</a>

    Kendell Hollowell @KHollowell_

    Speaking Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Patriots into existence

    CBSmooth @CBSmooth5

    Draft JSN at 9 and trade one of Mooney or Claypool mid season. Figure out RT later in draft<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nfldraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nfldraft</a>

    Nick Miller @NicholasMMiller

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> don't trade up for a QB in the draft, WR has to be priority 1 with their first pick. I would probably trade down unless JSN is there at this point.

    Connor Humpage @connorahumpage

    JSN's stock has risen way too high for #22… 📈📈📈📈📈📈 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a> <a href="https://t.co/umRQb6bJhp">pic.twitter.com/umRQb6bJhp</a>

    Mark in Philly @MarkHenryJr_

    I officially want the Eagles to draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba if the top DLinemen aren't available. <br><br>They don't have a need at CB anymore and they can take care of their Safety/LB/RB needs at 30/62/94. <br><br>JSN would be an instant difference maker as a WR3 and would fit in perfectly.

    Tony Gerdeman @TonyGerdeman

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba said he has a meeting scheduled with the Chicago Bears. <a href="https://t.co/z0NTIzDYac">pic.twitter.com/z0NTIzDYac</a>

    The 6'1" wideout was projected to go 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him landing with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 20 in his latest mock draft.

    Smith-Njigba might have solidified his status as a Day 1 talent at Ohio State's pro day.