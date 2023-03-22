Paul George Exits Arena on Cart After Leg Injury Suffered in Collision with Lu Dort

Paul George Exits Arena on Cart After Leg Injury Suffered in Collision with Lu DortMarch 22, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George suffered an apparent leg injury in Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, George left Crypto.com Arena on a cart with his right leg extended after his knee bent backward in a collision with Luguentz Dort when both men were going for a rebound late in the fourth quarter.
"[George is] still being evaluated right now," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. "But I did see [the replay of the injury]. I didn't even know it looked like that until [an assistant coach] just showed me, so I didn't even know [what happened]."
