Paul George Exits Arena on Cart After Leg Injury Suffered in Collision with Lu Dort

AP Photo/Allison Dinner

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George suffered an apparent leg injury in Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, George left Crypto.com Arena on a cart with his right leg extended after his knee bent backward in a collision with Luguentz Dort when both men were going for a rebound late in the fourth quarter.

"[George is] still being evaluated right now," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after the game. "But I did see [the replay of the injury]. I didn't even know it looked like that until [an assistant coach] just showed me, so I didn't even know [what happened]."

