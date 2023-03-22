The Most Underrated 2023 NFL Free Agents Still Available

0 of 5

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There may not be many stars left on the open market during the second week of free agency, but there are still some solid players up for grabs.

While these free agents may not be the cream of the crop, they could be important roster-building blocks who play a big role for a contending squad.

Many of these talents aren't getting the respect they deserve. Whether teams are leery of their injury history, one-dimensional skill set or some other factor that is keeping them from having their pick of suitors, these players are still waiting to sign a new deal long after some of their name-brand peers.

With that in mind, here are five of the most underrated free agents still available as of Wednesday, March 22, as well as some squads that represent the best fits for their abilities: