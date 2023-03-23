2023 NFL Free Agency: Early Moves That Will Make Teams Instant Contenders

0 of 7

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

In the NFL, everyone knows that Super Bowls aren't won in the early stages of free agency. However, we've recently seen big early moves help struggling franchises enter the realm of contention.

In 2021, the Cincinnati Bengals reloaded their defense with players like Larry Ogunjobi, Eli Apple, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Trey Hendrickson. They reached Super Bowl LVI. Last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars added Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Arden Key and Brandon Scherff. They made it to the divisional round.

Before these pivotal offseasons, the 2020 Bengals and 2021 Jaguars had a combined seven wins.

It takes smart drafting, sound player development and good coaching to become a true title contender, but a successful foray into free agency can help. With this in mind, let's dive into the early 2023 moves that could make non-contenders into formidable playoff foes.

We'll look specifically at 2022 non-playoff teams and those who exited in the Wild Card Round and identify the free-agent signings and trades that could make some of them contenders.

Each situation is unique. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

