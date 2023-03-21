Jalen Carter Falls to Lions, Bijan Robinson to Bills in Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft 3.0

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Jalen Carter's stock has been trending in the wrong direction in recent weeks, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. didn't have him slipping too far in his newest 2023 NFL mock draft.

Kiper projected the Georgia star to go sixth overall to the Detroit Lions, giving the Lions another young standout along the defensive line to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

"He's no longer in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick," Kiper wrote. "Everything I've heard from people in the league, however, is he won't drop too far — he likely still will be a top-10 selection. Carter's talent is undeniable, and I could see a team such as the Lions taking him here, filling a position of need."

Elsewhere in his mock, Kiper had Texas running back Bijan Robinson coming off the board at No. 27 to the Buffalo Bills.

"I keep coming back to Robinson being perfect for this Bills offense," Kiper said. "He could be a security blanket for Josh Allen in the pass game, and he can rip off chunk plays as a ball-carrier. He breaks a ton of tackles and has tremendous vision. He's the most complete back in this class."

Carter was widely considered to be a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, though that likelihood effectively went away when the Carolina Panthers traded up to the top spot. That's a telltale sign a team is targeting a quarterback.

Even if the Chicago Bears had kept the pick, Carter might have removed himself from contention given how the last month has unfolded.

Last Thursday, the 21-year-old pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to the January single-car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter also performed poorly at Georgia's pro day and showed up nine pounds heavier than he had at the NFL Scouting Combine.

For Robinson, anywhere in the back half of the first round is a realistic possibility. Kiper mentioned him as a candidate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 before putting him in Buffalo.

The 5'11" running back is one of the top players in the 2023 draft class. He ran for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards per carry in three seasons with the Longhorns. Kiper had him ninth on his newest big board, and he was fourth on Bleacher Report's most recent rankings.

Positional scarcity—or lack thereof, in Robinson's case—won't do him any favors, though. Teams don't necessarily need to take a running back in the first round because good options will still be there on Day 2 or even Day 3.

Robinson is so good, however, that the Bills might be thrilled if he's available when they're on the clock.