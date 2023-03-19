Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets Confident in Packers Trade; Talks Began Before Super Bowl

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Four days after Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to play for the New York Jets next season, he's still in a holding pattern waiting for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said trade talks between the Jets and Packers began before the Super Bowl, and New York's front office feels it can remain patient and that things will eventually be worked out:

"The Jets and the Packers are trying to find a compromise. Talking to teams, they believe the Packers might just be holding out, trying to get a little more draft compensation in a potential trade. But a lot of the legwork has been done. The Jets and Packers have been talking for weeks, even dating back to before the Super Bowl. Rodgers was talking to free agents last week about playing for the Jets.



"So, everything appears to be in motion for the most part, they just have to find a sweet spot. The Packers, they have this $58 million option bonus for Rodgers that does not have to be exercised until Week 1, so they can essentially hang on to that if they want.



"Meanwhile, I'm hearing the Jets are confident they can remain a little patient here and this will all sort out. There's not another team involved that I've found, and so it's just a bit of a stare-off."

Rodgers said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show he made his decision to play for the Jets a while ago, but his announcement was "just clearing things up for everybody that's interested."

The four-time NFL MVP also explained the compensation being discussed between the Jets and Packers is what's holding things up.

The Packers want a first-round pick and more from the Jets in exchange for Rodgers, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

"They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that's more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want," Florio wrote.

One potential solution is for the Jets to attach a conditional draft pick to whatever the final compensation ends up being. There doesn't have to be a sense of urgency on either side right now because the 2023 draft doesn't begin until April 27.

It's plausible both sides could drag this out until the draft, though that will likely have to be the deadline. The Packers would likely want some assurance of where the first pick they are acquiring is going to be in the draft.

Based on Rodgers' public comments about wanting to play for the Jets and Green Bay seemingly being ready to move on from the 39-year-old, there's no reason to think a deal won't get done.