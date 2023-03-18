T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Has No Timeline for Return From Ankle Injury, HC Says

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be out indefinitely with an ankle injury after coach Chris Finch said that there is no timetable for the 21-year-old's return to the court.

Edwards had to be helped off the court during Minnesota's 139-131 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. He later returned to the bench area in street clothes and wearing a walking boot.

He injured himself after he landed awkwardly while trying to throw a pass to Mike Conley in the first quarter.

Edwards has already been ruled out for the Timberwolves game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

He was one of the bright spots in what has been a difficult season in Minnesota as the team once again finds itself fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament as it sits in the eight seed. Edwards had played in all 71 of the teams' games, a rarity for one of the league's best young stars.

Edwards was averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds for Minnesota and made the All-Star game for the first time in his career.

The Timberwolves were leaning heavily on their former No. 1 pick, especially as Karl-Anthony Towns has been out since late November with a calf injury.

Towns is expected to return "in the coming weeks," according to the organization.