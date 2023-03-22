Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Power Ranking the Sweet 16 Teams

0 of 16

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a jam-packed, upset-filled six days of action, the 2023 men's NCAA tournament's field of 68 has been whittled down to a Sweet 16.

At this point, seeding is pretty much irrelevant. Even No. 15 seed Princeton now has the necessary confidence to perhaps pull off another stunner or two.

But how should the remaining 16 teams be ranked?

For the most part, these rankings are based on how well the teams played during the regular season. But teams aren't necessarily in the same order as they were in our pre-tournament power rankings, because a significant amount of consideration was given to how they looked in their first two NCAA tournament games.

Case in point: Michigan State has leapfrogged several teams, while UCLA's mounting injury situation was enough for the Bruins to get bypassed by a few teams that were right on their tail in our power rankings from 10 days ago. Xavier also plummeted several spots after needing a miraculous final few minutes to come back against Kennesaw State.

And while our pre-tournament No. 1 team is still standing, it is no longer No. 1 in the power rankings. That'll happen when you barely survive your opener.

Unlike our title-odds piece from earlier in the week, tournament draw holds no sway here. This is a straight-up ranking of the 16 remaining teams from worst to best.