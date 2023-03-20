Men's NCAA Bracket 2023: Odds for Every Sweet 16 Team to Win NCAA Championship

0 of 16

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For as upset-riddled as the 2023 men's NCAA tournament has been, there sure are a bunch of teams still standing who felt like legitimate threats to win it all back when this dance began.

We lost Arizona and Virginia on Day 1. Purdue bit the dust on Day 2. We bid farewell to Kansas on Day 3. And it was sayonara to Marquette, Baylor and Miami on Day 4.

But that still leaves nine of the top 16 seeds, not to mention a doggone good San Diego State team that probably should have landed ahead of Virginia on Selection Sunday.

On top of that, No. 8 seed Arkansas and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic aren't exactly here for a participation trophy. Either the Razorbacks or the Owls could win the whole thing.

And what of this year's Cinderella, Princeton?

Well, the Tigers probably won't win a title.

Sure would be cool if they did, though.

Our national championship odds for each of the remaining 16 teams are based on a combination of how good each squad was during the regular season, how good it has looked through two games and how difficult its remaining path is.

Teams are listed in ascending order of likelihood to win the title. Odds sum to 100 percent and are not intended to reflect actual betting lines in Vegas, which tend to sum to around 135 percent.