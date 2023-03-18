Grading the Booking Thus Far of Every WWE WrestleMania 39 Feud

0 of 10

Photo credit: WWE.com

The road to WrestleMania can be such a euphoric time of year for wrestling fans. Even the most cynical fans can easily get swept up in the nostalgia surrounding the event, but it's also a culmination of many of the storylines viewers have been following for months.

The build to this year's event has had its undeniable highs and lows. The ongoing stories focusing on Sami Zayn and The Bloodline continue to be a highlight. However, some of the other week-to-week angles have grown repetitive.

For example, the conflict between Dominik and Rey Mysterio has been entertaining, but it feels like we've seen the same segment countless times. How many times has Dom tried to goad his dad into a fight until he refuses and leaves him in the ring as the camera follows him up the aisle? It's an effective way to build up anticipation, but it has gone on a little too long.

WWE's plots can tend to drag because it needs enough material to fill weeks of television between each premium live event. Sometimes, the creative team strikes the right balance to give us enough new developments and leave us wanting more. More often, it seems like the company pads Raw and SmackDown with filler or inconsequential story beats.

It's one of the reasons why some fans just watch the PLEs and ignore both weekly series. This alternative can be a much more concise and enjoyable viewing experience.

At any rate, let's analyze the booking for every feud heading into WrestleMania 39 and look at what's working and what's not.