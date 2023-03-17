Cody Rhodes Has Proved to Be Right Choice to Dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The best villains are nothing until they finally meet their match–a true adversary who can ultimately stand toe-to-toe with them in the final hour. Given the state of The Bloodline, it seems like Roman Reigns' time as undisputed WWE universal champion will end at WrestleMania 39.

Who would've guessed that Cody Rhodes would emerge as the man destined to dethrone him? At the beginning of 2022, The American Nightmare was still a part of WWE's distinguished competition, AEW. Nevertheless, this year's men's Royal Rumble winner is set to compete in the biggest match of his career in two weeks against The Tribal Chief.

Initially, there was some pushback online following Sami Zayn's epic turn at Royal Rumble. It seemed like the company missed the opportunity to elevate the Canadian star into Reigns' WrestleMania opponent.

However, these two second-generation wrestlers have captured the right blend of grounded storytelling and the prevalent pursuit of a family legacy that originally made The Head of the Table so compelling. To that end, there are parallels between the two characters that make this the perfect matchup for the theoretical last defense of this historic reign.

Dealing the Final Blow

It's easy to understand why some fans are still so invested in Zayn. After all, his addition to The Bloodline sparked the most captivating WWE storyline in recent memory. Then, his change of heart evoked the type of star-making reactions that appeared undeniable.

Still, Rhodes had already won the men's Royal Rumble match, and it was too late to change course. So, there was no way the hometown hero could defeat Reigns in the main event of Elimination Chamber. The Montreal crowd created an unforgettable backdrop for the match, but the outcome was inevitable.

It was a disappointing ending for many fans, but it was a necessary evil. One could argue that WWE will never be able to replicate a moment like that again. However, it also seems short-sighted to use something as pivotal as Reigns' first real loss since December 2019 to close a b-show with WrestleMania right around the corner.

The beauty of Rhodes vs. Reigns is that their current story arc never impeded the character progression that was already happening with The Bloodline. Instead, it works as the logical next step after Zayn caused dissension in the stable.

There's still a rewarding way to end his conflict with Jey Uso that may not please all fans. But the real story here is that The Tribal Chief is heading into his next challenge with his security blanket in question.

He has successfully defended his spot at the top of the mountain with the help of his family. The Samoan star could walk into The Showcase of the Immortals alone, making him more vulnerable than ever.

Finish The Story

Rhodes' injury before Hell in a Cell may have been a blessing in disguise because it allowed WWE to build the Royal Rumble around his return. In turn, his trajectory from WrestleMania 38 to 39 remained clear.

On Apr. 4, 2022, The Son of the Son of a Plumber declared that he returned to WWE to achieve what his father never had and win the company's top prize. This mission statement gave his comeback story a foreseeable destination, and he managed to stay undefeated because of a brief hiatus.

It's rare to see such a consistent build from the Raw after Mania all the way up to the next year's event. More to the point, he wasn't tarnished by poor booking decisions during this run like many of Reigns' other opponents. It's another advantage The American Nightmare has over Zayn.

One of the drawbacks of The Tribal Chief's 926-day reign is that WWE never actually developed a believable contender for the title. Viewers were invested in Zayn because of their chemistry and personal connection, but the company never gave him the wins to justify a realistic singles push.

Meanwhile, Rhodes made it his goal to be a champion, and he racked up wins against the only person who technically beat Reigns last year, Seth Rollins. Their feud also served a narrative purpose because it introduced the idea that he resented the wrestlers Dusty mentored at the Performance Center.

Pro Wrestling's Other Royal Family

Speaking of The American Dream, his son's drive to carry on his legacy is such a great motivation to defeat the undisputed WWE universal champion. After all, family and devotion were themes of Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief.

It's kind of poetic that another second-generation star hoping to restore his family name could be the one to end it. This adds new meaning to the opening line of his theme song, "Wrestling has more than one royal family."

Besides the ties to Dusty, Reigns and Rhodes are similar because their commitment to their familial responsibilities gives them purpose. It makes their cause relatable and adds depth to their need to be champions.

Zayn didn't have the same convictions because he only challenged The Head of the Table out of revenge. This difference is this isn't just about beating Reigns for The American Nightmare. Everyone else sees him as some invincible threat, but he only sees him as an obstacle standing in the way of his ultimate goal.

The Tribal Chief can't intimidate him or play mind games with him because he's focused on one thing, fulfilling his dream to be the WWE champion. That's why he will defeat him in two weeks at WrestleMania 39.

When these two men finally shared the ring on SmackDown, it felt like a matchup worthy of such a big stage. Rhodes is the right choice, and every segment he has participated in since he won the men's Royal Rumble match has proved it.