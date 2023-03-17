Bengals Rumors: Burrows' OT Jonah Williams Seeks Trade After Orlando Brown's Contract

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Cincinnati Bengals signed stalwart left tackle Orlando Brown to a monster deal earlier this week, the incumbent at the position is reportedly seeking a change in scenery.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, offensive tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade through his agent, and he "becomes the top tackle available if [Cincinnati] is willing to move on."

The 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Alabama, Williams' NFL career got off to a rough start when he suffered a torn labrum in OTAs that required surgery and forced him to miss his entire rookie season. He entered the following year as the Bengals' starting left tackle, but he was limited to 10 games that season after suffering a knee injury.

Since then, Williams has played in 16 games in each of the past two seasons and appeared in 100 percent of Cincinnati's offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He committed just six penalties in 2022.

The Bengals picked up the fifth-year option on Williams' rookie deal prior to last season. The 25-year-old is set to make $12.6 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

After signing Brown to a four-year, $64 million deal on Wednesday, Cincinnati has a significant amount of money tied to the offensive tackle position. Brown will reportedly make $42.3 million over the first two years and received a signing bonus of over $31 million, the highest ever for an offensive lineman.

There's a chance that the Bengals look to move Williams to right tackle next season in hopes of building a blockade in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who has dealt with subpar offensive line play throughout his young career.

However, trading Williams would be a good way to recoup assets, so Cincinnati would be wise to explore that avenue before making a decision.