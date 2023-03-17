Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott's Backup Cooper Rush Agrees to New Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After going 4-1 in five starts while Dak Prescott was injured last season, Cooper Rush is returning to the Dallas Cowboys as their backup quarterback in 2023.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rush has agreed to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $6 million with his first year and signing bonus being fully guaranteed.

