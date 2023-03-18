The Most Successful Coaches in Men's NCAA Tournament History

0 of 7

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Success in the NCAA tournament is the most efficient way for a college basketball coach to create an unmistakable legacy.

John Wooden oversaw UCLA's two-decade dynasty. Mike Krzyzewski won a national title in three different decades at Duke. Dean Smith and Roy Williams each led North Carolina to multiple NCAA championships.

And as a result, they are unforgettable coaches.

The order is subjective but measures all-time NCAA tourney wins and titles with a slight emphasis on championships with consideration for the era (March Madness expanded to 64 teams in 1985).

The weight given to national titles is why prolific coaches—such as Jim Boeheim, John Calipari, Tom Izzo, Bill Self and Jay Wright, among others—fall short of our narrow cut.