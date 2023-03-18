The Most Successful Coaches in Men's NCAA Tournament History

The Most Successful Coaches in Men's NCAA Tournament HistoryMarch 18, 2023
Success in the NCAA tournament is the most efficient way for a college basketball coach to create an unmistakable legacy.
John Wooden oversaw UCLA's two-decade dynasty. Mike Krzyzewski won a national title in three different decades at Duke. Dean Smith and Roy Williams each led North Carolina to multiple NCAA championships.
And as a result, they are unforgettable coaches.
The order is subjective but measures all-time NCAA tourney wins and titles with a slight emphasis on championships with consideration for the era (March Madness expanded to 64 teams in 1985).
The weight given to national titles is why prolific coaches—such as Jim Boeheim, John Calipari, Tom Izzo, Bill Self and Jay Wright, among others—fall short of our narrow cut.
7. Bob Knight
Totals: 45 wins, three national titles
Bob Knight, who began his coaching career at Army, accepted the Indiana job in 1971 and restored the Hoosiers as a national power.
In the decade prior to his arrival, IU managed one NCAA tournament trip. Knight spent 29 seasons in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers—which never had a losing record in his tenure—made 24 trips to March Madness.
Indiana assembled a perfect 38-0 record with a championship in 1975 before winning two more titles in 1981 and 1987.
Knight amassed 42 tournament wins at IU, adding three victories in his seven seasons at Texas Tech from 2002-08.
6. Jim Calhoun
Totals: 49 wins, three national titles
Connecticut became a brand-name program thanks to Jim Calhoun.
During the 1950s and 1960s, the Huskies made regular trips to the NCAA tournament. But they earned multiple wins in only one appearance (1964) and endured a two-decade slide before he took over in 1986.
Calhoun spent 26 seasons at the helm and went to March Madness in 18 of those years. UConn won three national championships, including in 2011 when Kemba Walker put together an epic postseason run, helping Calhoun total 49 victories in the NCAA tourney.
While he doesn't get credit for the 2014 title, Calhoun brought in several of the key players from that roster.
5. Adolph Rupp
Totals: 30 wins, four national titles
The balance is Adolph Rupp had an easier path through the NCAA tournament. March Madness included no greater than a 25-team field in his tenure at Kentucky from 1930-72.
Nevertheless, the trophies are the trophies.
Rupp steered the Wildcats to four championships, including three in a stretch from 1948-51. Kentucky won a fourth title in 1958. During the 33 years in which an NCAA tourney happened when he coached, UK appeared in 20 of them—an impressive number, given the limited size.
While his legacy is complicated, it's fair to acknowledge both Rupp's moral failings around recruiting Black players and what UK achieved in his time.
4. Dean Smith
Totals: 65 wins, two national titles
North Carolina finished as the national runner-up in 1946 and engineered an undefeated, title-winning year in 1957.
Dean Smith, however, orchestrated UNC's rise to a powerhouse.
After holding an assistant role in Chapel Hill for three seasons, Smith replaced Frank McGuire in the wake of a recruiting scandal. Smith and the Tar Heels missed the NCAA tournament for five seasons but soon turned into an annual 20-win team and March Madness qualifier.
North Carolina went to March Madness during the last 25 seasons of his 36-year tenure as the boss. In that stretch, UNC won memorable national titles on Michael Jordan's game-winning shot against Georgetown in 1982 and Chris Webber's ill-fated timeout call for Michigan in 1993.
In all, Smith went to the Final Four in 11 seasons with seven appearances after the tourney expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
3. Roy Williams
Totals: 77 wins, three national titles
An assistant on Smith's staff at UNC for a decade, Roy Williams landed his first head-coaching job with Kansas at 1988.
Williams carried on a proud basketball tradition in Lawrence, guiding the Jayhawks to four Final Four appearances in 15 years. They totaled 34 wins during 14 trips to the NCAA tournament, largely because KU never lost in the first round of March Madness.
That remarkable streak continued after he returned to UNC in 2003, not dropping a first-round NCAA tourney game until 2021—the season after which Williams immediately retired.
North Carolina punched a ticket to the Big Dance in 16 of his 18 seasons, notching 43 wins and titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017.
2. Mike Krzyzewski
Totals: 101 wins, five national titles
The nemesis for much of Smith's career and Williams' entire run at North Carolina was Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
"Coach K" took a program that had enjoyed only modest postseason success and created a juggernaut.
Throughout his 42 seasons, the Blue Devils went to the NCAA tourney 36 times—and 2020 would've been 37. Along the way, Duke parlayed 13 Final Four appearances into five titles, winning back-to-back championships in 1991 and 1992 with others in 2001, 2010 and 2015.
As fate would have it, UNC eliminated Duke in his final game. Still, he capped a brilliant by earning his 100th career NCAA tournament win and 1,200th overall victory during the run to the Final Four in 2022.
Krzyzewski's 101 wins in March Madness lead all coaches, and he only trails the next guy in championships.
1. John Wooden
Totals: 47 wins, 10 national titles
Smith, Williams and Krzyzewski all far surpassed John Wooden's number of NCAA tournament victories. Coach K more than doubled up the legendary UCLA coach's total.
Wooden, though, won as many championships as those three Hall of Fame coaches combined.
As with Rupp, the qualifier of a smaller field is noteworthy. Wooden spent two seasons at Indiana State before jumping to UCLA in 1948, coaching the Bruins until 1975. Save for that final campaign with 32 teams, the March Madness field included no more than 25 programs.
But UCLA flat-out dominated the sport for two decades.
Starting in 1962, the Bruins became a postseason staple. They ultimately won 10 titles in a 12-year period—featuring four undefeated seasons—and sent Wooden into retirement as the most decorated coach ever.