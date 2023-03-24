Potential Surprise Candidates to Be Picked 1st Among 2023 NFL Draft Position Groups

0 of 6

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Surprises aren't uncommon during the NFL draft.

A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick even though Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux were generally viewed as superior prospects at the same position throughout the predraft process.

Higher-profile prospects have been passed over for others at their position in plenty of classic instances. Edgerrin James over Ricky Williams in 1999, Philip Rivers over Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 and Earl Thomas over Taylor Mays in 2010 are but a few examples.

Not every board is the same. Each NFL scouting department sets theirs up differently based on numerous internal factors that aren't public knowledge.

As such, a team may fall in love with a specific prospect when another at the same position tends to be more lauded and higher graded, according to those on the outside.

The idea that specific prospects are locked into certain spots is folly. Even at this point in the draft cycle, evaluations remain ongoing. Something unexpected is bound to happen once the 2023 draft begins April 27 in Kansas City.

The following six prospects have a chance to leapfrog their more recognizable counterparts and become the first players off the board at their respective positions. Two common traits will appear with all of them: athleticism and potential.