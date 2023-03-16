X

    Warriors' Draymond Green Suspended 1 Game for 16th Technical Foul of Year

    Erin WalshMarch 16, 2023

    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green will miss Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after earning his 16th technical foul of the season during the second quarter of Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    After grabbing the ball following a shot by Clippers big man Ivica Zubac, Green appears to throw the ball toward Russell Westbrook's head, resulting in the technical foul.

