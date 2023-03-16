X

    Mets' Edwin Díaz Taken off in Wheelchair with Apparent Injury from WBC Celebration

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Edwin Diaz #39 of Team Puerto Rico is carried off the field after sustaining an injury while celebrating a 5-2 win against Team Dominican Republic during their World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    New York Mets reliever Edwin Díaz had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair on Wednesday night after pitching for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

    Díaz appeared to injury himself while celebrating with teammates after a 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic.

    Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration <a href="https://t.co/G9Md6SBrEj">pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj</a>

