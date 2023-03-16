Mets' Edwin Díaz Taken off in Wheelchair with Apparent Injury from WBC Celebration

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Mets reliever Edwin Díaz had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair on Wednesday night after pitching for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Díaz appeared to injury himself while celebrating with teammates after a 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

