    Clippers' Plane Was Struck by Lightning During Feb. Flight, Landed Safely in Colorado

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: LA Clippers logo before the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers game on October 27, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    A matchup with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokić was the least of the Los Angeles Clippers' worries Feb. 25 as they flew to a road game against the Denver Nuggets.

    As Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN detailed, the team's charter plane was struck by lightning while in the air:

    "The Clippers' plane began to shake and rattle before a loud bang could be heard. Some staffers saw a flash on the right side of the aircraft as the engine went eerily silent for a moment before roaring back to life and filling the cabin with thunderous revving.

    "The plane dropped in altitude several times and shrieks could be heard from passengers in what some staffers called one of the worst moments they've experienced on a flight."

    Bones Hyland confirmed the feelings of dread:

    Bones Hyland @BizzyBones11

    Ngl we thought it was over wit 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/iNoMpW9LmD">https://t.co/iNoMpW9LmD</a>

    Fortunately, the plane landed safely in Colorado ahead of the Feb. 26 contest.

    Los Angeles lost that game to the Nuggets, the second of five straight defeats. However, the Clippers have turned things around with three consecutive victories and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference at 36-33.

    A playoff matchup with top-seeded Denver could be in the cards if the Clippers continue to play well, but the players and staff members will surely be thinking about that lightning strike as they fly to road games if the series becomes a reality.