Schefter: Aaron Rodgers 'Loves' Odell Beckham Jr. amid Jets Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Amid rumors of the Green Bay Packers potentially trading future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave some insight Wednesday into Rodgers' affinity for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Schefter said Rodgers "loves" Beckham, although that doesn't necessarily mean the Jets can or will sign OBJ to appease him, adding:

"He looks great at wide receiver, and there's a lot of teams that are tracking him and monitoring him. But this is a pricey purchase, and the Jets have a lot of things that they need to do. I look at that as a luxury item. I just don't know that that's going to happen in New York with the Jets despite the fact that Aaron Rodgers loves Odell Beckham Jr. I think that the Jets seem like they're dedicated to try to build up that offensive line if they can and go get some of these targets that would work with Aaron Rodgers.

"You're not to go spend four years and $44 million on Allen Lazard, have Garrett Wilson there and then go spend $15 million a year, $20 million a year, on Odell Beckham Jr. This isn't fantasy football. We can talk about all of the names we want, but there's a certain reasonable, practical sense that they have to employ here, and obviously that will come into be. It's fun to talk about. It would be awesome to see Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. playing together, but I just don't know how viable that actually is."

On Tuesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers had submitted a "wish list" to the Jets, including players he would like them to pursue in free agency. In addition to Packers teammates in wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis, the list reportedly features Beckham as well.

The Jets and Lazard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract Tuesday during the legal tampering period of free agency.

While Rodgers did reportedly give the Jets a wish list, Schefter said Wednesday that it wasn't a case of him making demands before a possible trade.

The Jets are the only team known to be in discussions with the Packers about a potential Rodgers trade, meaning Rodgers' decision will likely either come down to accepting a trade to New York, staying in Green Bay or retiring.

A trade to the Jets seems to be the favored outcome, as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday that the two sides were moving toward that resolution.

Lazard was one of the top free-agent wide receivers, so the Jets may have pursued him regardless. But signing him does seem to be a major clue that Rodgers is on his way to the Big Apple.

With the signing of Lazard, the Jets now boast a stacked receiving corps that also includes Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, the latter of whom was a sensation last season on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The signing of Lazard could compel the Jets to release Davis and save $10.5 million against the salary cap, but even then, Beckham would not necessarily be a need.

OBJ did not play at all last season after suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals to conclude the 2021 campaign.

Beckham didn't have much pull in free agency last offseason because of the injury, but now that he is over a year removed from it, he should be able to command a far bigger contract.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this week that several teams have been in negotiations with him after a workout in Arizona.

That means even if Rodgers and the Jets want the three-time Pro Bowler, they will likely have a ton of competition to contend with for his services.