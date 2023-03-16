2023 World Baseball Classic Power Rankings for Final 8 Teams in WBC Quarterfinals

0 of 8

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic started with 20 participants, spread out in four pools of five from which only two teams would advance to the quarterfinals. Real Thunderdome stuff.

Now that this part is over, it's time for a fresh power rankings of the eight survivors.

Because of some awkward scheduling, one of the quarterfinalists has already been eliminated and thus automatically qualified for the bottom spot. For the other seven, our rankings were informed not only by how they've played so far, but also against who. The idea was to count down to the team that's truly proved its worth as an international colossus thus far.

Without further ado, let's get to ranking the best of who's left in the WBC.