The 10 Biggest MLB Standouts of 2023 World Baseball Classic So Far

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is far from over, but it's not too soon to read into some of the tournament's more eye-catching individual performances.

In this case, the ones that have ramifications for the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

We've lined up 10 players tied to MLB clubs whose WBC performances are not only impressive on their own merits, but also surprising to some extent. They may signal to their employers that various kinds of good things could be in store for the 2023 season.

Let's first hit on some honorable mentions for both established major leaguers and stars from international leagues, and then on the 10 players who made the cut in alphabetical order.