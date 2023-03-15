Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Winners and Losers of First Four

0 of 5

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament is officially underway!

In the first game, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi avenged last year's loss in the First Four game with a 75-71 victory over Southeast Missouri State. They now have the daunting task of facing off against No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday.

That was followed by a thrilling back-and-forth contest between Pittsburgh and Mississippi State that saw 21 lead changes and ended in a 60-59 victory by the Panthers, despite a great look at the buzzer for the Bulldogs. Pitt advances to face No. 6 Iowa State.

Before the tournament kicks off in full on Thursday morning, let's run through the winners and losers of the First Four games.

