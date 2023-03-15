Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Winners and Losers of First FourMarch 15, 2023
Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Winners and Losers of First Four
The 2023 men's NCAA tournament is officially underway!
In the first game, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi avenged last year's loss in the First Four game with a 75-71 victory over Southeast Missouri State. They now have the daunting task of facing off against No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday.
That was followed by a thrilling back-and-forth contest between Pittsburgh and Mississippi State that saw 21 lead changes and ended in a 60-59 victory by the Panthers, despite a great look at the buzzer for the Bulldogs. Pitt advances to face No. 6 Iowa State.
Before the tournament kicks off in full on Thursday morning, let's run through the winners and losers of the First Four games.
Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.
Loser: Fouls, Fouls and More Fouls
Foul trouble has been an issue all season for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.
The Ohio Valley Conference tournament champions ranked fourth in the nation with 21.0 personal fouls per game, and twice during the regular season, they committed more than 30 fouls in a game.
That made a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi team that gets to the free-throw line 21.1 times per game (49th in NCAA) a less-than-ideal opponent, and things played out exactly how you might have expected.
The Redhawks committed 31 fouls and had three players foul out of the game, including senior guard Chris Harris, who scored a game-high 23 points before picking up his fifth foul with under a minute to play.
In the end, a 27-9 point differential at the free-throw line was the difference in this game.
Winner: A Career Night from Jalen Jackson
In the 113th game of his collegiate career, Jalen Jackson scored a career-high 22 points.
The 5'11" guard spent the first two seasons of his college career at North Texas, scoring just 42 points in 44 games in limited action off the bench, but he has carved out a starting role since transferring to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
He averaged a modest 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the regular season to rank fifth on the team in scoring, but he was the star on Tuesday night, helping the Islanders advance to a Thursday matchup with No. 1 seed Alabama.
The bulk of his offense came from the free-throw line as he knocked down 14-of-18 attempts from the charity stripe, and that was the story of the game.
Isaac Mushila (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Trey Tennyson (12 points) joined him in double-figures as starters, while Ross Williams (13 points) had a strong game off the bench in a 75-71 victory to kick off the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Winner: An Underrated Performance from Guillermo Diaz Graham
With starting center Federiko Federiko watching from the sidelines after suffering a knee injury during the ACC tournament, the Pitt Panthers turned to Guillermo Diaz Graham to fill the void inside.
The lanky 7'0", 205-pound freshman averaged just 10.0 minutes per game during the season, and he only played more than 20 minutes four times all year.
On Tuesday, he was on the court for 37 minutes of action, and he provided one of the biggest plays of the night in that 37th minute.
After Jamarius Burton hit the go-ahead jumper with 9.8 seconds left on the clock for Pitt, Tolu Smith drove the lane looking for a lead-changing bucket of his own. Diaz Graham turned him away with a clean block on a play that easily could have resulted in a foul.
So while his final stat line of three points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks doesn't jump off the page, Diaz Graham turned in one of the most important plays of the night with 2.7 seconds remaining to preserve a 60-59 victory.
Loser: Missed Opportunities for Mississippi State
The Mississippi State Bulldogs could not have drawn it up any better.
Trailing by one point with 2.7 seconds left on the clock, the Bulldogs found a wide-open Shakeel Moore for a corner three off an inbound play, but he couldn't knock down the potential game-winner.
D.J. Jeffries also had a great look at a potential tip-in off the missed three before time expired, but that didn't fall either, and Mississippi State was sent packing.
It was a chance at redemption for Moore, who had his worst game of the season against Alabama in the Bulldogs' conference tournament loss, scoring just two points on 1-of-11 shooting.
Just a 26.4 percent three-point shooter during the season, he finished 2-of-7 from beyond the arc on Tuesday night, and while he finished with 14 points, he couldn't connect on the go-ahead look.
Winner: A Great Start to March Madness
The First Four games never seem to disappoint.
The 2021 play-in games saw UCLA top Michigan State in overtime to kick off an unlikely run to the Final Four for the No. 11 seed Bruins, along with a pair of one-point victories by No. 11 Drake and No. 16 Norfolk State.
Last year, No. 11 Notre Dame advanced with a thrilling double-overtime win against Rutgers.
There was no overtime on Tuesday night, but the Pitt vs. Mississippi State game was as back-and-forth a contest as you'll see.
The game featured a staggering 21 lead changes—the most in an NCAA tournament game since 2018—and there was an opportunity for a buzzer beater.
What excitement awaits in Wednesday's games?