Colts Rumors: Matt Ryan Expected to Be Cut; Would Save $17M in Salary-Cap Space

The Indianapolis Colts will officially have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season, as WSB's Zach Klein reported Tuesday that the team is expected to cut veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Mark Maske of the Washington Post confirmed the news.

Not only will the Colts have a different opening-game starter for the seventh season in a row, but the move also saves them a whopping $17.2 million in salary-cap space, per Spotrac.

