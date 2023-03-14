Report: Matt Gay, Colts Reach $22M Contract; Largest Free-Agent Deal Ever for Kicker

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay is headed to the Colts after signing the largest free-agent deal in NFL history for the position, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Gay's deal is worth $22.5 million over four seasons.

The deal will make him one of the league's highest-paid kickers along with the Steelers' Chris Boswell, Atlanta's Younghoe Koo and Baltimore's Justin Tucker. He's the second-youngest out of that group after being drafted out of Utah in the fifth round in 2019.

Gay, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the organization in the 2021 season.

Over the last two seasons, Gay has proven himself as one of the best and most accurate kickers in the entire league. In both 2021 and 2022, he ranked top three in the league in field goal percentage among kickers with at least 30 attempts in a season.

Indianapolis went through a bit of a shuffle when it came to the kicking game. Incumbent starter Rodrigo Blankenship was released just one game into the season after a 2-of-3 performance against the Houston Texans in a game that finished tied.

Chase McLaughlin took over kicking duties for the rest of the season and went 30-of-36 field goals as well as a perfect 21-of-21 on extra point attempts.

Despite the impressive performance, McLaughlin will obviously have to make way for Gay.