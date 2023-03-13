X

    WWE Rumors: Stone Cold Was Pitched LA Knight for WrestleMania 39 Spot

    Doric SamMarch 13, 2023

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K - WWE Hall of Famer and WWE 2K16 cover, Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin arrives on the red carpet at the WWE 2K SummerSlam Kickoff in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)
    Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images

    WWE is reportedly trying to figure out a way to get "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear at WrestleMania 39, and the company recently floated the idea of working with an emerging superstar.

    "Of late, we've heard that a very in-shape Steve Austin was made additional pitches to get on the show, but not for necessarily marquee matches," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported (h/t Thirsty For News' H. Jenkins). "LA Knight was a name rumored online, and we can confirm that's at least been pitched. However, nobody close to Austin or in WWE have been able to verify that it's happening as of yet."

