    WWE Rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin Received 'Huge' Offer for a Roman Reigns Match

    Doric SamJanuary 23, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Steve Austin united with other celebrities under a common cause to join Wendy's in the effort to spread the news that good BBQ is now available to everyone with Wendy's new BBQ Pulled Pork offerings. As part of Wendy's #bbq4Merica campaign, celebrity spokespersons Austin, actor and dancer Alfonso Ribeiro and actor and filmmaker Ralph Macchio created a series of humorous public service announcements videos launching today. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's)
    Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's

    WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years at WrestleMania 38 last year, and he reportedly has been sought after for another marquee match.

    Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Austin recently received "a huge money offer" to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in "a major match."

