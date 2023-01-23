WWE Rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin Received 'Huge' Offer for a Roman Reigns Match

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years at WrestleMania 38 last year, and he reportedly has been sought after for another marquee match.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Austin recently received "a huge money offer" to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in "a major match."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.