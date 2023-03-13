4th-and-20 Onside Kick Alternative Among 2023 NFL Rule Change Proposals

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Onside kicks could be a thing of the past if one proposed rule goes into effect in the NFL.

On Monday, the league shared the possible changes that were submitted by teams ahead of the 2023 season. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed allowing the kicking team to convert a 4th-and-20 from its own 20-yard line instead of an onside kick following a score.

The XFL has already put a similar rule into effect, increasing the calls for the NFL to adopt the innovation.

Among the other changes, the Los Angeles Chargers called for wild-card teams to be seeded higher than division champions in limited circumstances. The Chargers had to hit the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round despite finishing with one more win.

The Los Angeles Rams would also like to see roughing the passer become a reviewable call through a coach's challenge, potentially addressing what was a persistent issue throughout the season.

If recent history is any indicator, though, allowing coaches to challenge a roughing-the-passer call won't change anything. The NFL allowed pass interference to become a reviewable decision, and the result was many referees often declining to overturn what were clearly wrong calls.

One rule that could go into effect one year too late for the San Francisco 49ers is the allowance for an emergency quarterback who could enter a game if a team's two active QBs are injured.

The 49ers' season came to an end in large part because they didn't have a healthy quarterback available in the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Granted, the current rules don't prohibit a team from having three QBs on the active roster.

Not every proposed rule will ultimately be approved.

This isn't the first time the NFL has weighed effectively doing away with the onside kick, for example. In 2020, nothing came of the idea to let teams going for a 4th-and-15 in lieu of an onside.

By getting to see the tactic in practice in the XFL, perhaps league owners will be more open-minded this time around.