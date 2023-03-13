Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Michigan After Missing NCAA Tournament

0 of 3

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

After opening the 2022-23 season as a projected high-end Big Ten contender, the Michigan Wolverines endured a frustrating year ending without a trip to the men's NCAA tournament.

The program's six-year streak of reaching March Madness officially came to a close on Selection Sunday.

While the 17-15 Wolverines are hoping to put together a deep run in the NIT, the external focus around the team will slowly begin shifting to next season. They'll need to replace a couple of key contributors, but much of the roster has an opportunity to return.

And perhaps it'll be time for Michigan to start a new streak.