Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Michigan After Missing NCAA TournamentMarch 13, 2023
Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Michigan After Missing NCAA Tournament
After opening the 2022-23 season as a projected high-end Big Ten contender, the Michigan Wolverines endured a frustrating year ending without a trip to the men's NCAA tournament.
The program's six-year streak of reaching March Madness officially came to a close on Selection Sunday.
While the 17-15 Wolverines are hoping to put together a deep run in the NIT, the external focus around the team will slowly begin shifting to next season. They'll need to replace a couple of key contributors, but much of the roster has an opportunity to return.
And perhaps it'll be time for Michigan to start a new streak.
Who's Staying?
In all likelihood, the biggest question of Michigan's offseason is whether Hunter Dickinson returns or heads to the pros.
My belief? Yes.
Dickinson isn't viewed as a top-60 prospect, so his NBA prospects are relatively thin right now. Unless he wants to play overseas, a fourth year at Michigan seems the likely outcome for Dickinson.
Around him, the Wolverines should bring back starting guard Dug McDaniel. Fellow freshman Tarris Reed Jr. also increased his impact late in the season and should be a key piece of the rotation next year.
Since fifth-year guard Jaelin Llewellyn wasn't honored on Senior Day, consider this a suspicion that he'll return, too.
Who's Leaving?
Michigan seems destined to take two sizable hits.
Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin are both considered first-round prospects for the 2023 NBA draft. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, in his most recent mock, tabbed Howard as the No. 15 pick with Bufkin at No. 22.
Not only would their departures leave a considerable void in the backcourt, reserve wing Joey Baker is out of eligibility, too.
While no other player is expected or certain to exit, the Wolverines might also see a player or two enter the transfer portal. We won't mention any specific name, but that possibility must be acknowledged.
Who's on the Way?
On the recruiting front, the Wolverines added two prospects during the early signing period.
Michigan swiped 4-star guard George Washington III from his Ohio State pledge in September and picked up 4-star center Papa Kante in October. Washington is more likely to make an immediate impact, although U-M may need Kante to contribute if Dickinson ends up leaving.
Michigan has been active in the transfer portal in Howard's tenure, landing Mike Smith and Chaundree Brown in 2020, DeVante' Jones in 2021 and Llewellyn in 2022.
It's fair to anticipate that trend will continue this offseason. And, once again, expect the Wolverines to target the backcourt, especially if Howard, Bufkin and Llewelyn all move on.