Report: Cameron Jordan, Saints Restructure Contract, Save $10M in Salary-Cap Space

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis remains hard at work trying to give the team some room to potentially add players in free agency.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cameron Jordan is reworking his deal with the Saints to save them $10 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

It's become an annual tradition of seeing how Loomis can make the Saints cap compliant before the start of the new league year. This offseason wasn't as bad as it was two years ago when they were almost $100 million over the cap.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted on Feb. 13 the Saints were $55 million over the cap going into the offseason.

The team has already restructured contracts for several players, including Ryan Ramczyk, Demario Davis, Taysom Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

New Orleans has already made its big splash of the offseason by signing Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.

There's still work for Loomis to do, with Over the Cap estimating the Saints are still $26.5 million above the $224.8 million salary cap.

Jordan's restructure lowers his base salary next season to $1.2 million and his cap hit is $15.4 million. He is signed through the 2024 season with a $15.3 million cap hit in the final year of his deal.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Jordan has spent his entire NFL career with the Saints. He was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. The 33-year-old ranks second in franchise history with 115.5 career sacks.

Jordan recorded 13 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks in 16 starts during the 2022 season. He has only missed two games in 12 seasons.