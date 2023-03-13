NIT 2023: Men's Bracket, Times, Dates, Live Streaming and TV Schedule

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For some of the schools that weren't selected to the Field of 68 when the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket was revealed, there are multiple alternative postseason tournaments that offer the chance for their seasons to continue.

The most notable of those is the National Invitation Tournament, which also released its 2023 bracket on Sunday, unveiling its 32-team field. The top 16 teams were seeded with four in each pod, while the other 16 teams were placed in the bracket "geographically where possible."

This year's iteration of the NIT will look a little different, as the key games will not be held at its traditional home of Madison Square Garden. After a nationwide bid process, Las Vegas was selected to host the semifinal and championship matchups after the early round matchups conclude at campus sites.

Here are the details you need to know for this year's NIT:

NIT Bracket

Top Left

No. 1 Oklahoma State at Youngstown State

Eastern Washington at No. 4 Washington State

Alcorn State at No. 2 North Texas

No. 3 Sam Houston State at Santa Clara

Bottom Left

UC Irvine at No. 1 Oregon

UCF at No. 4 Florida

Bradley at No. 2 Wisconsin

Villanova at No. 3 Liberty

Top Right

Hofstra at No. 1 Rutgers

Virginia Tech at No. 4 Cincinnati

Utah Valley at No. 2 New Mexico

Seton Hall at No. 3 Colorado

Bottom Right

Morehead State at No. 1 Clemson

Southern Miss at No. 4 UAB

Yale at No. 2 Vanderbilt

Toledo at No. 3 Michigan

NIT Schedule and Live Stream

March 14-15: First round

March 18-19: Second round

March 21-22: Quarterfinals

March 28: Semifinals at Orleans Arena

March 30: Championship at Orleans Arena

TV: ESPN/ESPN 2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN and ESPN+

The 2022 NIT-champion Xavier Musketeers made it to the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed, so the crown will be up for grabs this year.

When UNC didn't get selected to the NCAA tournament, many viewed the Tar Heels as a possible favorite in the NIT. However, that notion quickly went away when the program announced it declined an invitation to participate in the tournament and instead chose to end its season immediately.

As one of the first four out, UNC could have had the option of being a replacement should another team have to withdraw for any reason. The other teams in that group are Oklahoma State, Rutgers and Clemson, and they all accepted their invitations to the NIT and should be motivated after being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament.

They were each named No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, and the Cowboys were named the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The fourth No. 1 seed in the NIT is Oregon, and there are also some interesting teams in the field like Michigan, Villanova, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati.

The teams that earned automatic berths to the NIT thanks to winning their respective regular-season conference titles are Eastern Washington, UC Irvine, Hofstra, Youngstown State, Yale, Bradley, Morehead State, Southern Miss, Alcorn State and Utah Valley.

Thanks to the NIT, all of these programs will get another chance to chase a championship, and college basketball fans will have even more reasons to enjoy the month of March.