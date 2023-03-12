ESPN: Texans' Laremy Tunsil Could Be Chiefs Trade Target If Orlando Brown Jr. Leaves

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the possibility of losing a key member of their offensive line this offseason, but there's reportedly a chance they replace him by trading for a fellow Pro Bowler.

"One potential trade target I'm watching is Houston left tackle Laremy Tunsil," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Sunday. "The Texans have resisted trading him in recent years, but he has just one year and a non-guaranteed $18.5 million left on his contract and could be a target of the Chiefs if they aren't able to bring back Orlando Brown Jr."

The Chiefs decided not to place their franchise tag on Brown, opening the door for him to hit the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday. He played the 2022 season on the franchise tag, which earned him $16.6 million.

Brown, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four years, was acquired by Kansas City prior to the 2021 season in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. He has been the Chiefs' starting left tackle in all but one game in his combined two seasons with the team, helping lead the franchise to victory in Super Bowl LVII last month.

If Kansas City ends up losing Brown, acquiring Tunsil would undoubtedly suffice as a consolation prize. The 28-year-old veteran was selected to his third career Pro Bowl this past season. However, retaining him might be expensive as he expressed some lofty goals when Houston's season came to an end.

"I don't know who's the highest right now, maybe Trent [Williams] at 23 [million], but I want to top that," Tunsil told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime in December. "Always want to reset the market. Perfect opportunity to reset the market. Everything is lining up as far as my contract to how I'm playing. Everything lining up perfectly."

Tunsil is entering the final year of a three-year, $66 million extension he signed in 2020. While trading for him might be a risk, the Chiefs would be wise to replace Brown with another stalwart tackle if they hope to repeat as champions this upcoming season.