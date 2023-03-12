Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Jalen Ramsey Trade

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier may not have much to do once the 2023 NFL draft rolls around.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Dolphins are acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for a third-round pick (No. 77) and tight end Hunter Long.

The offseason is only just getting started, so things remain in flux to some degree. For now, here's how the Dolphins defense could line up in its 3-4 scheme with the addition of the six-time Pro Bowler:

Miami Dolphins Defense

DE: Christian Wilkins, Justin Zimmer

NT: Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins

DE: Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler

WLB: Jaelen Phillips, Melvin Ingram

LILB: Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen

RILB: Jerome Baker, Duke Riley

SLB: Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel

LCB: Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou

SS: Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones

FS: Jevon Holland, Verone McKinley III

RCB: Jalen Ramsey*, Nik Needham

If you're not keeping track at home, this trade will leave Miami with just four picks in the 2023 draft. Grier expended a lot of draft capital to acquire Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, and now even more is out the door.

Here's what's left for Grier and the front office:

2023 Miami Dolphins Draft Picks

Round 2 (No. 51 overall)

Round 3 (No. 84 overall)

Round 6 (No. 197 overall)

Round 7 (No. 238 overall)

The Rams eventually paid the price for mortgaging their future in pursuit of ready-made talent, but their Super Bowl victory justified the approach. Giving up a third-rounder and a seldom-used tight end for Ramsey is a no-brainer in Miami's case, too.

The Dolphins may not be done, either. Even with Ramsey's $17 million factored into their payroll, they have about $13.8 million in salary-cap space, per Spotrac. That's not enough to get another player at Ramsey's level, but Grier can continue to tinker with the roster in free agency.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson noted how Miami could gain more flexibility as well:

The Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa after exercising the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. That deal is largely what afforded them the opportunity to land Hill and Ramsey in successive offseasons and still have cash left over.

When it comes to other areas of the field, you have to believe Grier will be aggressive in doing what he can to improve Miami's Super Bowl odds.