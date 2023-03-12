Report: Eagles' Javon Hargrave to Get 'Big-Money' FA Contract amid 'Pricey' DT Market

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Javon Hargrave is about to parlay three years in Philadelphia to a major cash-in.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported Hargrave will likely lead the defensive tackle free-agent class with a "big-money" deal. The report noted the Eagles are not likely to be the team that forks over that money given their cap situation and depth on the defensive line.

Hargrave recorded 60 tackles and a career-high 11 sacks in the 2022 season, setting himself up for a massive pay day at age 30. He had never topped 10 sacks in a season before and had nearly as many sacks over the last two years (18.5) as he did in his first five NFL seasons (19).

"In Pittsburgh, I didn't really play as much like I'm playing in Philadelphia, but when I got to Philly, they just cut me loose. They put me in good situations to win," Hargrave told Mia Berry of Andscape in February. "I just grew up. I think Pittsburgh helped me, too, but I grew up here in Philadelphia, just being consistent and, like I say, sticking to my routine."

Hargrave will have the advantage of hitting the market in what's considered a weak defensive tackle free-agent class. Arden Key, Zach Allen and Dre'Mont Jones are also among the top names hitting the market this week, but none have the level of production Hargrave has shown the last two seasons in Philly.

Age may be the only obstacle in Hargrave getting a massive contract. He turned 30 in February and already has seven years' worth of wear-and-tear on his body. While Hargrave has missed just three games his entire NFL career, teams will likely be wary about giving him a contract with guaranteed money that stretches into his mid-30s.

It would not be a surprise to see most teams push Hargrave's guarantees to the front of his contract and structure the deal so they can move on after two or three (at most) seasons.