Kansas' Bill Self Expected to Coach in 2023 NCAA Tournament After Illness

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team will apparently have head coach Bill Self available for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts said as much on Saturday, per CJ Moore of The Athletic.

Roberts filled in for Self during the Big 12 tournament after the legendary head coach temporarily stepped away because of a health issue. Roberts helped lead the Jayhawks to the conference tournament title game, although they ultimately lost to the Texas Longhorns.

As ESPN's Myron Medcalf noted, Kansas released a statement explaining Self did not suffer a heart attack and rather went to the emergency room to undergo "a standard procedure" with the expectation of a full recovery:

"KU Men's Basketball Coach Bill Self is a patient at The University of Kansas Health System. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now."

For his part, Self previously said, "I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I'm excited to get back with my team in the very near future."

His return will be welcome news for the Jayhawks as they attempt to take home back-to-back national titles.

Despite the loss to Texas in the Big 12 tournament championship game, they are positioned to land a No. 1 seed when the bracket is revealed Sunday with a 27-7 record and regular-season title from arguably the best conference in the country.

They also count notable wins over Texas, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, Kentucky, Indiana and Duke, among others, on their resume.

This season's excellence was more of the same under Self, who has coached Kansas since the 2003-04 season with a list of accomplishments that includes two national titles, four Final Four appearances, 17 Big 12 regular-season titles, nine Big 12 tournament championships and six Big 12 Coach of the Year awards.

Now he will attempt to add to that resume in the Big Dance.