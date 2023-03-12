Buccaneers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a few weeks to prepare for a transformative offseason.

Tom Brady's retirement opened up a large hole at quarterback that, at the moment, is filled by Kyle Trask.

Tampa Bay sits in a weird position in the quarterback market because it is too low in the NFL draft order at No. 19 to chase one of the premier prospects, unless one of them falls further than expected.

The free-agent market has a steep drop-off from Lamar Jackson, and it seems unlikely the Bucs would bring in Aaron Rodgers.

The franchise has to consider if it will go ahead with Trask or sign a veteran, like Jimmy Garoppolo, to compete in training camp.

That is far from the only significant decision to be made in free agency. The Bucs are set to lose a ton of key contributors from the last two seasons, and that should lead to a roster overhaul.