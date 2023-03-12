Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free AgencyMarch 12, 2023
Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers' offseason decisions will be dictated by the quarterback position.
The NFC North side is in a holding pattern right now as the Aaron Rodgers situation sorts itself out.
Green Bay needs to add offensive help, but how much it can spend on those players is dependent on if Rodgers or Jordan Love will be under center in 2023.
As of Sunday morning, the Packers have almost $25 million of salary cap space to work with, per Spotrac.
That number could rise significantly if the highest-paid player on the roster is traded to another team to kick off the new NFL calendar.
If Rodgers leaves, a majority of the familiar faces in the passing game could be on the way out as well. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan are all unrestricted free agents.
Green Bay could start clean with Love, Christian Watson and some free-agent additions on offense.
The Packers would love for a Rodgers decision to be made as soon as possible so that it can implement one of its two free-agent strategies on offense.
Decisions Dictated by Aaron Rodgers' Future
If the Packers run it back for one more season with Rodgers, you would have to think the franchise makes its best effort to re-sign his favorite targets.
Lazard, Cobb and Tonyan would provide a safety blanket for Rodgers inside the Green Bay offense.
The pass-catching trio took up three of the five spots at the top of the Packers' receiving stat charts.
Watson and Romeo Doubs are the only Packers currently under contract that had more than 400 receiving yards last season.
All three of Lazard, Cobb and Tonyan may not come back, but an effort to surround Rodgers with familiar targets could be made.
If Rodgers is traded to the New York Jets, or another franchise, the salary cap space becomes much larger and the Packers could go after a younger wide receiver to complement Love, Watson and Doubs.
Jakobi Meyers is the top free-agent wide receiver. He could be added as a No. 2 to Watson, and the same could be said about D.J. Chark, Mecole Hardman or JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Packers may want to get younger at wide receiver regardless of the quarterback situation, but they will have more flexibility to add the top players if they go ahead with Love.
Packers Need to Shore Up Protection for 2023 Starting Quarterback
The Packers need to reinforce their offensive line depth in free agency.
They could lose Yosh Nijman and they need to have injury insurance for David Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari has played 12 games in the last two seasons, and he is currently scheduled to be the team's second-highest earner in 2023.
Green Bay needs to have a healthy offensive line in 2023, especially if it is sending Love out to be the starting quarterback.
Matt LaFleur and his staff need to put Love in the best position possible to win right away, if that is the situation the franchise is in.
The Packers do not have more than $3 million invested in an offensive lineman other than Bakhtiari for the 2023 season, per Spotrac.
They may not be in the market for the top offensive line free agents, but they should try to add some help on the interior so they can contend in the NFC North in any circumstance.
Help Needed on Defensive Front
Most of the focus, and understandably so, is on the Packers offense right now.
But the front office needs to have its attention on the defensive interior as well.
Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed are scheduled to hit free agency, and they may not come back because of the $23.8 million tied up to Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary for 2023.
Just like the offensive decisions, the approach of the defensive signings could be different if Rodgers' behemoth of a contract goes off the books.
Not all of the money opened up by a potential Rodgers trade would go to offensive upgrades. The Packers could go after one of the higher-profile defensive linemen on the market to reinforce the front seven.
Green Bay needs to be sturdy on the interior because of the threat posed by Dalvin Cook, D'Andre Swift, Justin Fields and the other rushing threats across the NFC North.