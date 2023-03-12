Packers' Last-Minute Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers' offseason decisions will be dictated by the quarterback position.

The NFC North side is in a holding pattern right now as the Aaron Rodgers situation sorts itself out.

Green Bay needs to add offensive help, but how much it can spend on those players is dependent on if Rodgers or Jordan Love will be under center in 2023.

As of Sunday morning, the Packers have almost $25 million of salary cap space to work with, per Spotrac.

That number could rise significantly if the highest-paid player on the roster is traded to another team to kick off the new NFL calendar.

If Rodgers leaves, a majority of the familiar faces in the passing game could be on the way out as well. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan are all unrestricted free agents.

Green Bay could start clean with Love, Christian Watson and some free-agent additions on offense.

The Packers would love for a Rodgers decision to be made as soon as possible so that it can implement one of its two free-agent strategies on offense.